Report: Manchester United Have A Strong Interest In Right-Winger Raphinha From Leeds - Barcelona Leading The Race For The Brazilian

Manchester United is interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds this summer window. The Right-winger is also pretended by Barcelona, who are leading the race to sign the Brazilian.

Since Mason Greenwood was separated from the Red Devils, Erik Ten Hag's side will need an extra top class Right-winger in his squad besides Anthony Elanga.

Raphinha could be an ideal addition to the Old Trafford side in that spot, the 25-year-old has played 34 games for Leeds so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists in all competitions.

Raphina with Leeds

The Porto Alegre born has a contract with the Elland Road side until June 2024 and is worth 45 million euros according to transfermarkt.

An interesting fact about the number 10 is that he has two release clauses, the first one is 75 million euros and the second one of 25 million euros which is subject to a possible relegation of the club.

According to claims from Journalist Gianluigi Longari, Barcelona is still leading the race for Raphinha amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool to sign the Right-winger.

