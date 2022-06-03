Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United have been 'Alerted' of Paulo Dybala interest in the Premier League

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's contract expires at the end of the month, with reports claiming he has expressed his interest in playing in the Premier League, with Manchester United being a potential destination.

As reported by Mail Online Dybala has said "I would still like to know other leagues like the Premier League."

Dybala Goal

With Erik Ten Hag's recent appointment as Manchester United Manager and numerous player leaving the club on a free, the Reds will be in the market looking for recruitments for their new era, Dybala very well could be on his way to England once his deal ends.

Paulo Dybala has made 210 League appearances for the 'Old Lady' since joining in 2015, scoring 82 times and registering 41 assists. Additionally the Argentine has won 5 Scudetto's and even a Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

With great accolades in his possession, Ten Hag may look to acquire the forward to re-establish a winning culture at Old Trafford. A potential move to United would also see him reunite with former Juve teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, where the two struck up a good partnership.

With Paul Pogba set to move to Turin, a move in the opposite way may be likely now Paulo Dybala has expressed interest in playing in the Premier League.

