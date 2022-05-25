Report: Manchester United Have Discussed Defender Jurrien Timber From Ajax Again Internally In The Last 48 Hours

According to recent reports, Manchester United would have discussed Defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax internally in the last 48 hours.

The Red Devils have endured the worst season on record and all their fans wanted for it to end as soon as possible knowing the Erik Ten Hag era was about to start.

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane did not have the season they would have expected as they conceded too many goals.

The Right and Left Backs of the Red Devils Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles also did not have a great time this campaign.

This is why Erik Ten Hag is looking for top class defenders that could be respected in the League and Jurrien Timber has what it takes to do so.

According to claims from Journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.

More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

The Dutch player is very attractive for Erik Ten Hag because as he is versatile Timber can perform as a Right-back and Centre-back.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon