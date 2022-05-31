Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Have Rejected Offer For Right-Back Diogo Dalot - Roma Are Keen On The Player

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to reports, Manchester United have rejected an offer from Roma for Diogo Dalot, following claims from new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman stated that the Right-back is in his plans for next season, and will not be available for sale.

Roma are very interested in strengthening their squad for Jose Mourinho this transfer window, after the success they had at the UEFA Conference League.

The Italian side has more money to spend to improve their team, the reason for them to want Dalot is because of his past in Italy.

Diogo Dalot

The Braga born played a full season for AC Milan participating in 33 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists. This was an acceptable performance.

This season with Manchester United the Portuguese defender has done it again being regular and consistent. There is no wondering about the interest from Roma for Dalot.

However, the Red Devils rejected any attempt to make a deal for the number 20 as they are not interested in letting him go.

According to Italian Outlet Corriere Dello Sport (via SportWitness): The full-back has ‘had reassurances’ from Ten Hag about his role next season.

That would leave Roma with the Aaron Wan-Bissaka option, but they doubt it as the English Right-back is out of their budget costing around 30 million Euros.

