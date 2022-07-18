Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Have Ruled Out A Move For Right-Back Achraf Hakimi From Ligue 1 Side Paris Saint-Germain

According to reports, Manchester United have ruled out a move for the Paris Saint-Germain Right-back Achraf Hakimi who was among the options for the defensive line.

The Red Devils certainly admire the defender and how not, Hakimi is young and talented, besides that the Morocco born has great statistics with his current club.

Hakimi

The 23-year-old has participated in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain the last season, scoring four goals and helping his team with six assists in all competitions.

The Madrid born has been very regular and consistent throughout the last season for the French side.

This is the reason Manchester United thought about the Right-back to join the Old Trafford side this upcoming season, but, lately this move has been ruled out by the Red Devils.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Jacque Talbot: There is almost zero chance Achraf Hakimi moves to Manchester United this window from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Right-back is among other options, the Red Devils admire him very much and have also talked about a possible transfer, but that is pretty much it.

The Old Trafford side never claimed that they were ready to prepare a formal offer or a bid for the Moroccan International.

This was just preliminary with Clauss or Dumfries being more likely options to look at for Manchester United.

