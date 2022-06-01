Report: Manchester United Hired Jurgen Klopp's Former Fitness Coach As Deputy Football Director

After six years working for Liverpool Andy O'Boyle will join Erik Ten Hag's side as Deputy Football Director at Old Trafford.

Joining the Dutchman's rebuild wave at the Red Devils', O'Boyle joins Manchester United after five years in the Premier League where he was the head of elite performance.

Being responsible for advising clubs on talent identification and recruitment, performance analysis, sports science and medicine, psychology and loan management.

Andy O'Boyle will work directly with John Murtough (United's Football Director).

The main reason for his arrival is to help out Murtough with two-thirds of his week's work being mainly day-to-day bureaucracy.

Therefore, the Football Director can focus on what really is important, the intensifying reshaping of the Erik Ten Hag's first team.

O'Boyle is a lifelong Manchester United fan who played at one of the club’s centres of excellence in his native Northern Ireland as a youngster.

O’Boyle also briefly worked as a coach in the Red Devil’s academy 16 years ago.

Murtough was very picky with the interview process, he needed a versatile candidate with plenty of football knowledge who was comfortable working across a variety of areas.

