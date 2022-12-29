Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Identify Victor Osimhen As Prime Striker Target

A report suggests that Manchester United have identified Victor Osimhen as a prime striker target.

Victor Osimhen is a name that has been mentioned many times in the past as a potential signing for Manchester United. The Nigerian international has impressed in the Serie A for Napoli. 

His side currently sit top of the Italian top flight and the striker has played his part in helping them get there. Osimhen would however cost United a large fee with Napoli standing firm over their player. 

United are desperately in need of a new natural number nine and Osimhen fits the criteria. Cody Gakpo had been heavily linked to United but the Dutchman joined Liverpool and is more of a wing based attacker. 

Now, United must work on recruiting a striker. Erik Ten Hag is keen to recruit in January but a loan is the most likely outcome regarding an attacker in the winter window. 

The Glazers are not prepared to spend heavily while the club is up for sale. United will most likely have to wait until the summer to sign their striker for the long term. 

According to a new report from journalist Ekrem Konur, United see Osimhen as a prime candidate for the vacant striker position in the summer window. He said;

“Napoli's Victor Osimhen is the prime candidate for the striker position after losing out on Gakpo and United are vigilant to the Nigerian star.”

