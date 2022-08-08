Report: Manchester United In Advanced Negotiations With Juventus For French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

As the summer window approaches its end, Manchester United are trying to sign a Midfielder that could replace Frenkie De Jong as a target.

The Barcelona Midfielder transfer saga has been the longest between the two clubs, De Jong was a key signing for Erik Ten Hag on his arrival at Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has the playstyle the Red Devils' manager wants for his team, the Arkel born is always in control when he has the ball and likes to play from the bottom.

However, despite Erik Ten Hag pushing the whole summer for his signing nothing had happened.

Manchester United and Barcelona even reached an agreement for the number 21, but again nothing happened.

This is due to the 'Blaugrana' owing Frenkie De Jong 20 million euros in deferred wages because of the pandemic, if the Dutch Midfielder left the 'Cules' he could have lost his money.

On top of that, Frenkie felt good at Barcelona and wanted to play in the UEFA Champions League this season, a thing that the Old Trafford side could not offer.

According to reports from SB Nation (a Juventus Community): Manchester United is in advanced negotiations with Juventus for the transfer of the French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Talks are ongoing but there is still no agreement, the French player is leaving the 'Bianconeri' as he did not meet their expectations and besides that has a high salary that needs to be released to improve Juventus's financial situation.

