Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over The Sale Of Talented Midfielder

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United over the permanent transfer of talented midfielder Dylan Levitt, according to a report.

Levitt joined the English side when he was eight and then came up through the ranks of the academy before making his senior debut for the club in a Europa League match against Astana in 2019.

He has been sent out on loans subsequently to then League One side Charlton Athletic, Croatian Club NK Istra 1961 and last season he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Scotland's Dundee United.

He was voted the fans' player of the year at the Tannadice stadium due to his performances for the club which played a part in Dundee securing European football after years.

levitt

And now according to Manchester Evening News, United have decided to sell the 21-year-old this summer transfer window and talks are now at an advanced stage over his departure from Old Trafford.

The report states that several sides from the English Football League have been interested in signing him, but the young playmaker is now set rejoin Dundee United, this time on a permanent basis.

It is also claimed that the Scottish side may be announced as a Dundee United player this weekend, and 'will likely be named as part of the Scottish side's squad ahead of their Spanish training camp this weekend'.

levitt
Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over The Sale Of Talented Midfielder

