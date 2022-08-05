Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United In Dialogue With Club For Striker

Manchester United are in dialogue with RB Salzburg over a possible deal for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, claims Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports

The 19-year-old forward has been the subject of transfer interest from clubs all over Europe in the ongoing summer transfer window, and the English giants are also in the mix.

With new boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wanting to add a forward to his attacking department this window, reports in the media have linked the young Slovenian with a move to the north-west of England.

Sesko, who is 6 ft 7 inches tall, has been in with the Austrian Bundesliga side since 2019, and spent the first two seasons on loan at feeder club Liefering, where he was the second-highest goalscorer in the country's second division in the 2020-21 season.

His was part of the team that won the Austrian top flight title last season, and his contributing performances have caught the eyes of top clubs around Europe, and the Premier League side is no exception.

According to Sky Sports correspondent Dharmesh Sheth, the 13-times Premier League champions are still interested in getting a deal done for the youngest ever goalscorer for Slovenia.

But he also states that due to gap in valuations between the two parties, the feeling is that a deal is 'difficult to achieve'.

He also states that dialogue remains open between the clubs for a potential deal for Sesko.

