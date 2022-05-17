Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United In Talks With Ajax For Defender Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is being looked upon by various clubs as the next player to take the big step in European leagues by moving to another club similar to Frenkie de Jong, Donny van de Beek, and Matthijs de Ligt at a very young age.

The Dutch defender is known for his versatility and aggressor profile in the core of Ajax's defence. Progressing through Jong Ajax, the Amsterdam-based club's academy program, Jurrien Timber has been drilled to perform well in a high-intensity Juego de Posicion system, making him a player of high capabilities both with and without the ball in his feet.

Erik ten Hag knows the player from head to the foot since he molded the player into a proper first-team player. The young defender has won several individual awards this season.

According to David McDonnell of The Mirror, the Red Devils are pushing ahead with the transfer of Ajax's young versatile defender. The Dutch international is priced at around £35million in the current market.

As per the same report, Ajax and Manchester United have initiated talks to discuss the defender's transfer. Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with Jurrien Timber after the center-back helped the Dutch club win its third Eredivisie title. 

The Dutchman had 43 appearances for Ajax in this campaign and contributed a couple of goals for the Amsterdam outfits in the domestic league.

