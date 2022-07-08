Report: Manchester United Insist Any Interest In Midfielder Paulo Dybala Will Not Change Their Position Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Staying

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Argentinian Midfielder Paulo Dybala, the potential signing is not linked to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Trafford side is looking to improve their attacking line and Dybala could be the perfect fit into the squad for the next season.

The number 10 was supposed to arrive at Inter Milan several weeks ago, but in the end the Italian side came up with claims that their attacking line was already over booked.

Putting the Argentina International on stand-by and in other words ruling him out as a potential transfer for the Serie A Tim side this summer.

Now, the 28-year-old does not have a team to play for and his agent has been offering him to several teams in Europe already.

Following the Portuguese claims about leaving Manchester United the Argentinian appeared in the Club’s orbit with the media assuming Paulo Dybala would be CR7 replacement.

According to reports from Journalist Rob Dawson from ESPN: Manchester United insist any interest in Paulo Dybala does not change their stance that Ronaldo will not leave Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are clear that they don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the Theatre of Dreams and suggest that Dybala playing again alongside the number 7 is a possibility.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon