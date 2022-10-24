Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Joao Felix

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Report: Manchester United Interested In Joao Felix

Manchester United are interested in Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, according to a report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United are a much-improved side compared with the difficulties they faced last season but are still short in a few areas, despite adding a total of five players to the first team (Four of which are currently playing in the current preferred starting 11).

The club addressed the issues in midfield, right-wing and central defence, for example, but are yet to sign a new striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly wants out and with Anthony Martial's injury problems, it looks like that area of the team is a clear weakness at the moment.

Rumours suggested in the summer that the club were after one but no moves for a central forward materialised. 

Matheus Cunha Joao Felix

One player in the position United were linked with was Joao Felix, of Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese international signed for the Spanish club in 2019, for a reported fee of £114million.

Despite the considerable investment, the player has not played as much as he would have wanted this season, only making the starting 11 a total of five times in the league, coming off the bench another five and being an unused substitute once. He has not scored yet but has provided three assists in La Liga.

According to Sky Sports (Via United District), the player is "Very dissatisfied" in Madrid and no longer has a good relationship with manager Diego Simeone. Allegedly, the Red Devils are one team who are interested in bringing him in.

If a move does happen, it would more likely be during summer 2023.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Joao Felix

By Rhys James
ronaldo arriving
News

Erik Ten Hag Would Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United In January

By Alex Wallace
Dembele
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Targets Three Strikers For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Michael Carrick
News

Michael Carrick Appointed As Middlesbrough Manager

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Articles

Stats: When Are Manchester United Most Vulnerable In the Premier League?

By Rhys James
Hakan Calhanoglu
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder In January

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Has Let The Club Down

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Transfers

Real Madrid Watching Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

By Alex Wallace