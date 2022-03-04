Report: Manchester United Interested In La Liga Defender - A Pochettino 'Wish', Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Also Interested

Manchester United are battling it out with a number of Europe's top clubs to sign one of La Liga's most sought-after defenders.

The Red Devils may look to bolster their options in defence in the summer with skipper Harry Maguire's form patchy and the futures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones unclear.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Fichajes report that United are joined by Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in the hunt for 23 year old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The player has many admirers across Europe after impressing for the La Liga club and the French national team but according to the Spanish publication will not come cheap.

They report the likely fee for Kounde could be in the region of €60million and United could well be in the race for a player that Mauricio Pochettino would go 'all out for' should he take the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Author Verdict

There is no doubt Kounde has the quality to make it at Old Trafford and the price tag is unlikely to be a stumbling block for United.

They will face stiff competition from the other clubs in the race however, with Chelsea having been previously linked with Kounde due to Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen all being out of contract at the end of the season.

This will be an interesting one to watch when the transfer window re-opens this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |