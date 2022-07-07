Report: Manchester United Interested In Nice Centre-Back Jena-Clair Todibo - The Red Devils Do Not Rule Out A Move This Summer

According to recent reports, Manchester United will not rule out a move for Nice Centre-back Jena-Clair Todibo as the Red Devils are keen on his services.

Erik Ten Hag did not trust Harry Maguire at his arrival to the Theatre of Dreams, which was understandable following the poor statistics held by the England International the last season.

Thus, Manchester United went to the market looking for a world class defender to potentially send the 29-year-old to the bench despite his absurdly high transfer fee.

Several weeks ago the Old Trafford side was still after Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who was considered Erik Ten Hag's favourite choice for the Centre-back position.

Unfortunately, Ajax had set a very high price tag on the Dutch defender. Besides that the Amsterdam team did not want to let the player go and rather looking to renew Timber's contract.

At the end, the Eredivisie champion signed a new contract with Ajax, therefore Manchester United had to rule him out from their signing target list.

Having to turn their attention elsewhere, the Red Devils have also put their eyes most recently on another Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The Centre-back is claimed to be eager to arrive at the Old Trafford side, but the negotiations are stagnant as Manchester United 60 million euros bid was rejected.

According to reports from French outlet Foot Mercato: The Red Devils and Newcastle don't rule out a move for Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 22-year-old has been consistent the last season with Nice as the defender participated in 36 matches having a high performance in all competitions.

Currently the Nice defender is valued at around 20 million euros according to Transfer Markt, an affordable price tag for the Old Trafford side for a young and potentially talented Centre-back.

It was claimed that Manchester United could make a move for the Cayenne born approaching the end of the summer transfer window.

