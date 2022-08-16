Report: Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid's Casemiro, according to a report.

The Red Devils are desperate for a midfielder as the transfer window enters its final stretch, with the departures of stars such as Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba at the end of last season making the squad rather short in the department.

United have been involved in a transfer saga with Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong all summer but as it drags on, the club seemed to have turned to backup options and alternatives - whether they end up coming in as an additional reinforcement to the Dutchman or instead of him.

Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is one target that it looks like Erik Ten Hag's side could end up getting - with negotiations nearing the final stages according to reports.

The latest name is Casemiro from Real Madrid - this is coming from a report from Spanish outlet Marca (Via UtdJournal). It is said that there is interest, but Los Blancos have not received any formal offer as of yet.

Allegedly, United are prioritising a center-forward at the moment but the Brazilian's name is one that has begun to sound loudly.

Now 30 years old, Casemiro played 48 matches in all competitions for his club last season as they won both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. He scored one goal and made four assists from the center of the pitch in that time.

