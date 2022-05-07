Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Crystal Palace Winger Michael Olise
Manchester United are supposedly interested in the possibility of signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise this summer according to a new report.
United are said to bolster their squad all over the pitch this season with new manager Erik Ten Hag set to be backed with a huge budget in the transfer window.
United have already been linked with a number of players this summer in a variety of areas across the pitch.
The Red Devils will need to invest in their squad this summer to be able to attempt to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.
According to a report from The Transfer Exchange Show, "Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer. He has a release clause of around £35m. Olise has been advised by family members to stay in South London, but Palace would be forced to sell."
Olise has shown his talent at Palace and is known to be a target for a number of English sides this summer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon