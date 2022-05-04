Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing French Centre-Back Evan Ndicka From Eintracht Frankfurt

According to reports, Manchester United would have their eyes pointed at Eintracht Centre-back Evan Ndicka.

The Red Devils are looking to enhance their backline with a player like Evan Ndicka who has impressed Rangnick's side.

The Frenchman has played a total of 40 matches this season, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists, impressively the defender only has two yellow cards in the whole season.

Evan Ndicka at Eintracht Frankfurt

The 22-year-old can play either at the left side or middle centre-back in a back of three. Versatility is definitely an advantage Evan Ndicka has to offer.

Ndicka is a tall, left-footed centre-back who has played for every France age group, this facts speak for themselves as why the Old Trafford side wants him.

The defender is out of contract on summer 2023, and the Frankfurt side won't want to let them go next year on a free transfer.

They will consider seriously, to instead get a lot of money by selling the Frenchman this upcoming transfer window.

According to claims from german media BILD (via The United Stand), Manchester United will send their scouts to have a closer look at Evan Ndicka.

They also said the French defender could have a price tag of 20 million euros.

