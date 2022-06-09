Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare From PSV Eindhoven Amid Chelsea Interest

According to reports, Manchester United could be closer than ever to landing the signature of the PSV Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Red Devils have been looking for a Nemanja Matic replacement since his departure with not much success so far.

The Old Trafford side believes the Ivorian could just be the perfect suitor to fill that spot in the midfield line.

Sangare has played in 49 games for PSV Eindhoven this past season, scoring four goals and providing his team with four assists.

IMAGO / ANP

The Midfielder has a 90% pass completion rate and provides every match with a key pass, his statistics speak for himself.

According to a report from Sky Sports (via The United Stand): Manchester United is publicly going for the 24-year-old this summer and are leading the race alongside Chelsea.

The Abidjan born has made clear his intentions of moving to England in the near future and announced his wants to perform in the Premier League next.

The Midfielder has a release clause of 35 million euros, being just a fraction of Manchester United current other options.

In addition, Erik Ten Hag knows this player as the Dutchman face him back at Ajax when they played against PSV for the Dutch Cup final where PSV came out victorious.

