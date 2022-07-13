Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Striker Sasa Kalajdzic From Bundesliga Side Stuttgart

According to reports, Manchester United is keen on signing Stuttgart Striker Sasa Kalajdzic to reinforce their offensive.

The Red Devils are still looking to enhance their attacking line after failing to sign the Uruguayan Striker Darwin Nunez who ended up joining bitter rivals, Liverpool.

Sasa Kalajdzic training at Stuttgart

The Old Trafford side have had a hard time making new signings so far into the summer window.

Until now, the only signing Manchester United have been able to do is the Left-back Tyrell Malacia that came from Feyenoord and had a good last season.

Now the Red Devils expect the Midfielder Christian Eriksen to do his medicals at Carrington before joining the squad in Australia for the club pre-season tour.

Another potential transfer is the Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is being negotiated with an initial bid from United being rejected and a second one on the way.

Even after securing those moves, the list of new players is still short and to top it, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the Old Trafford side due to their lack of effectiveness in the transfer market.

The Austrian Forward has participated in 15 games for Stuttgart the last season, scoring six goals and helping his team with two assists in all competitions.

According to a report from Twitter outlet United Zone: Manchester United is just one of a number of Premier League clubs looking at Stuttgart Striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

