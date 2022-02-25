Report: Manchester United Interested In Championship Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone
According to a report, Manchester United are showing interest in West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone.
The article, from 90min, says that since current number two Dean Henderson has made it clear he wants to depart the club this summer, Johnstone is being considered.
The 28 year-old is a former academy player of the Red Devils, so has history with the club already.
Much like Dean Henderson, he is a former England international who has lost his place. He received his first caps in 2021 and was part of the Three Lions squad that made the Euros final last year.
Despite the presence of experienced duo Tom Heaton and Lee Grant, United are allegedly said to be after a "High calibre" backup to David De Gea.
Finally, the report also claims the Manchester club are committed to De Gea and are planning to open contract talks soon with the Spaniard as a reward for his performances this season.
