Report: Manchester United Is Keen On Signing Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan - Erik Ten Hag's Side Ready To Make A Bid For The Dutchman

According to a report, Erik Ten Hag would be unhappy with the current Right and Left backs of the team, Manchester United is ready to make a bid for the transfer of Denzel Dumfries.

Neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be trusted by the former Ajax manager being the main reason for looking into the market for a better option that brings peace of mind to Erik Ten Hag.

Dumfries

Dumfries arrived at Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last year, the Dutch manager knows the playstyle the Right-back could offer him.

The number 2 has participated in 45 games for Inter Milan the last season, scoring 5 goals and helping his team with 7 assists in all competitions.

The Rotterdam born had a good overall performance the last campaign with the Italian side and could be just what Manchester United needs to secure the Right flank.

According to a report from Italian outlet L’Interista (via Sport Witness): The Red Devils are interested in Dumfries' services and an offer could be just around the corner.

The Old Trafford side is claimed to be preparing a 30 million euros bid for the Dutch defender to see him playing under Erik Ten Hag the next season.

Report: Manchester United Is Keen On Signing Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan - Erik Ten Hag's Side Ready To Make A Bid For The Dutchman

