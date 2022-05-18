Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Joined The Race For Dutch Centre-Back Sven Botman From Ligue 1 Club

According to reports, Manchester United joined the race late to the signing of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1.

The Red Devils are intending to finish their transfer activities sooner this summer as they have the means to do it and also what is needed for Erik Ten Hag to get started with his rebuild.

This has been a season to forget for the Old Trafford side, the suffering will end for the fans this Sunday as Manchester United will travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace. With hopes of securing an Europa League spot.

Ralf Rangnick

According to claims from Football Insider (via The United Stand): This evening a new prospect has emerged for Erik Ten Hag and not very surprisingly it is one of his former players, we talk about Lille's defender Sven Botman.

Botman moved to France from Ajax in 2020, at first failed to establish himself as part of the starting team, although the Centre-back was only 20-years-old at the time.

Since then, the Dutchman has significantly improved, his team won the Ligue 1 title last year and had a great performance in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Sven Botman

AC Milan is interested in the Lille's defender services but lately Manchester United joined the race to sign the Dutchman.

The Red Devils will start the talks with the French side to reach an agreement worth around 30 million euros.

Botman is definitely a highly rated defender any team would like to have. If the Red Devils were to land him at that price tag it could become a great deal for the Old Trafford side.

