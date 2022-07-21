Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid And Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Benjamin Pavard

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United are among a host of European clubs including Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus who are interested in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already signed two defenders so far this summer - former Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and central defender Lisandro Martinez, who played under Erik Ten Hag at AFC Ajax.

If French outlet L'equipe is to be believed (Via GFFN), United could sign a third if their interest in Pavard is acted on - as the club is said to have him on their shortlist for potential transfer targets. Although, it is said that United nor any of the other clubs interested have made any sort of offer yet.

Benjamin Pavard

According to the report, the player himself wants to be at a club where he will play consistently as a center-back, having played mainly at right-back with the German champions.

L'equipe say Bayern want to keep the defender. Sporting director Oliver Kahn has already spoken about not wanting to let him leave (Quote from iMiaSanMia): "There's nothing better than having flexible players - Pavard, Hernández, Nianzou. At the moment we're not thinking about letting one or another go"

Allegedly though, despite this willingness to keep the 26-year-old, it is understood by the news company that any transfer would ultimately come down to the choice of the player himself.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Benjamin Pavard
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid And Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Benjamin Pavard

By Rhys James17 seconds ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Barcelona May No Longer Have To Sell Frenkie De To Jong To Manchester United In Huge Possible Twist

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Kalvin Phillips Was Honoured By Manchester United Interest But Would Never Join Due To Leeds United Loyalty

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Media

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Gives His Opinion On Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Signing For Chelsea

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Quotes

Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson On Manchester United Being Able To Close The Gap This Season

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Hannibal
News

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri Into The Final Three For Young African Player of the Year

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Zagadou
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Very Interested In Signing Dan-Axel Zagadou

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interest In Youri Tielemans Is Genuine And Growing

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago