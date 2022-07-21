Report: Manchester United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid And Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are among a host of European clubs including Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus who are interested in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already signed two defenders so far this summer - former Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and central defender Lisandro Martinez, who played under Erik Ten Hag at AFC Ajax.

If French outlet L'equipe is to be believed (Via GFFN), United could sign a third if their interest in Pavard is acted on - as the club is said to have him on their shortlist for potential transfer targets. Although, it is said that United nor any of the other clubs interested have made any sort of offer yet.

IMAGO / Eibner

According to the report, the player himself wants to be at a club where he will play consistently as a center-back, having played mainly at right-back with the German champions.

L'equipe say Bayern want to keep the defender. Sporting director Oliver Kahn has already spoken about not wanting to let him leave (Quote from iMiaSanMia): "There's nothing better than having flexible players - Pavard, Hernández, Nianzou. At the moment we're not thinking about letting one or another go"

Allegedly though, despite this willingness to keep the 26-year-old, it is understood by the news company that any transfer would ultimately come down to the choice of the player himself.

