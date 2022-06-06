Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Keen On Signing Centre-Back Goncalo Inacio From Sporting Amid Newcastle & Wolverhampton Interest

According to a report, several Premier League sides are keen on Goncalo Inacio's signature for the upcoming season, Manchester United are claimed to be leading the race.

Since the Red Devils are looking for fresh Defenders to improve their back line, Erik Ten Hag would be more than happy to add the 20-year-old to his squad.

Inacio has participated in 45 games for Sporting this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists in all competitions.

Gonçalo Inácio at Sporting

The Almada born has written down great numbers and also has been constant this season, the star Defender has a contract with the Portuguese side until June 2026.

According to claims from Newspaper A Bola (via SportWitness): The player is on the list of reinforcements for the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United is preparing a 40 million euros bid plus 5 million euros in bonuses, which is pretty close to the release clause fee the Lions are asking for of 45 million euros.

However, even though Newcastle United and Wolverhampton are also keen on Goncalo Inacio's services. The player might not be interested in joining those sides.

As the defender claimed, those Premier League clubs will not fight for any titles, being the Old Trafford side his best suitor so far.

Report: Manchester United Keen On Signing Centre-Back Goncalo Inacio From Sporting Amid Newcastle & Wolverhampton Interest

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago

