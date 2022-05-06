Report: Manchester United Keeping An Eye Close To Portugal Defender Gonçalo Inácio From Sporting CP
According to reports Manchester United are keen on Centre-back Gonçalo Inácio from Sporting CP.
It was said the Red Devils are impressed with the Portuguese defender's performance this season.
The young 20-year-old has played 42 matches for the Lions the current season, impressively scoring 5 goals and providing 2 assists in all competitions.
Another stunning fact, the Almada born only has one yellow card in the whole season.
It was claimed by Portuguese Newspaper Correio da Manhã (via SportWitness): There hasn't been any official bids for Inácio yet, however, the interest ‘is real’.
The Old Trafford side has been keeping an eye on him for a while now, unfortunately Manager Amorim has already said he would like to keep the defender in Sporting for next season.
Even though the Centre-back is young, Gonçalo Inácio's price tag is of 45 million euros just for his release clause. Manchester United want him and could afford him.
