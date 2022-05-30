Report: Manchester United Keeping Track Of Dutch Left-Winger Arnaut Danjuma From Villarreal
According to claims, Manchester United had already turned their eyes towards Arnaut Danjuma earlier this year as he was playing the Champions League with Villarreal.
Because of his great performance in the UEFA Champions League campaign with the Spanish side, the Red Devils are now seeking a move from the Dutchman to the Premier League next season.
Arnaut Danjuma has participated in 34 games for Villarreal this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.
The number 15 could be a great addition to the United squad to complement the attacking line as several senior departures are taking place this summer window.
After a year from Sancho's signing, which cost Manchester United around 82 million euros, the left-winger has not met the expectations at Old Trafford.
According to reports from Manchester Evening News: United are keen to trigger Danjuma's 45 million euros release cause, which is available this upcoming transfer window.
The Red Devils reportedly analized the signing last year, but in the end did not take place because the winger was playing in the Championship.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon