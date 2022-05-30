Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Keeping Track Of Dutch Left-Winger Arnaut Danjuma From Villarreal

Report: Manchester United Keeping Track Of Dutch Left-Winger Arnaut Danjuma From Villarreal

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

According to claims, Manchester United had already turned their eyes towards Arnaut Danjuma earlier this year as he was playing the Champions League with Villarreal.

Because of his great performance in the UEFA Champions League campaign with the Spanish side, the Red Devils are now seeking a move from the Dutchman to the Premier League next season.

Arnaut Danjuma has participated in 34 games for Villarreal this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.

Danjuma

The number 15 could be a great addition to the United squad to complement the attacking line as several senior departures are taking place this summer window.

After a year from Sancho's signing, which cost Manchester United around 82 million euros, the left-winger has not met the expectations at Old Trafford.

According to reports from Manchester Evening News: United are keen to trigger Danjuma's 45 million euros release cause, which is available this upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils reportedly analized the signing last year, but in the end did not take place because the winger was playing in the Championship. 

