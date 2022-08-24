Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Launch Antony Bid Amid Ajax Exit Links

Manchester United have launched a bid for AFC Ajax's Antony, according to a report.

The club are on the search for a forward as the transfer window enters its final days. Players such as PSV's Coady Gakpo and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic have been linked to the club recently but the strongest link comes from Antony.

United were linked earlier in the window but it seemed they would be priced out of a move. However, it seems now that Erik Ten Hag, the Brazilian's former boss, is pushing for his club to spend the money required to get him in.

Antony with Ajax

According to Duch outlet Telegraaf (Via TheEuropeanLad), Ajax have received an offer of above 90million Euros - which could end up reaching 95million excluding bonuses. The report says that the winger wants to leave within 48 hours and has asked the Amsterdam club to cooperate.

It is said that he told the Ajax hierarchy that it would have a big impact on him if they decided to reject the offer and refuse to let him depart.

The Red Devils don't have long to complete the transfer, with the window ending on September the 1st.

Transfers

