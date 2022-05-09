Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Leads The Negotiations To Sign Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez From Benfica

It was claimed that Manchester United are leading the negotiations to sign the Uruguayan Forward Darwin Nunez by preparing a bid in the upcoming weeks.

The Red Devils have the task to sign a young world-class striker, as Edinson Cavani will not continue playing at Old Trafford next season.

Darwin Nunez is of the likes of new manager Erik Ten Hag as the 22-year-old is young and talented, a needed characteristic to be part of the Dutchman rebuild.

Darwin Nunez at Benfica

According to media MUFCMPB (via UruguayFichajes): Manchester United reportedly accelerated the negotiations with Benfica for Darwin Nunez and want to secure the forward before the summer transfer window even opens.

It was also claimed, the Red Devils are preparing an official offer to the Portuguese side for the number 9 of around 70 to 80 million euros in the following weeks.

The Artigas born was exclusively requested by the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman sees Nunez as a key signing for his Old Trafford revolution.

