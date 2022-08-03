Report: Manchester United Left-Back Alex Telles Set To Travel To Sevilla This Evening | Fabrizio Romano

Following the agreement reached with Sevilla for Alex Telles, the Manchester United Left-back will travel to Spain this evening to join the La Liga side.

During this summer window, Manchester United have seen some of their players exit the team for different reasons, however, most of them were midfielders.

Players such as Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left the squad as they would hardly get any playtime. Mata and Matic mostly because of their age, do not perform at the level required by the manager.

Now, as there are several defenders in the team not all of them will be able to have the playtime they might desire, being the reason for the Left-back Alex Telles to exit the club.

Manchester United and Sevilla had reached a loan deal for the Brazilian defender.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Alex Telles will travel to Sevilla in the evening in order to undergo the main part of the medical tests on Thursday.

Sevilla will pay 2 million euros as part of Alex's salary. The loan deal will not include a buy option, the number 27 will be back at the Red Devils in June 2023.

