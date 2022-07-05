Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Linked To Argentinian Midfielder Paulo Dybala Agents Following Cristiano Ronaldo Dramatic Exit News

According to recent reports, Manchester United are claimed to be in contact with Paulo Dybala's representatives given the Red Devils' interest in the Midfielder.

From the past week huge news from Cristiano Ronaldo hit the Old Trafford side, the Portuguese expressed how unhappy he was at Manchester United.

Dybala cover

CR7 is trying to show the club's board and owners their lack of ambition and that they do not have a winning mentality as the Portuguese does.

For that reason the Striker asked the club to be open to convenient offers if any arrived, so he could depart from the Theatre of Dreams.

Then, today Erik Ten Hag said that right now Manchester United can not direct their attention on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer future when the team still needs several signings.

It was claimed by Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils have already made clear to the media that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and they are not planning to get rid of him just yet.

Dybala

The Portuguese International needs to sit down with Erik Ten Hag and sort things out so the Old Trafford side could take a course of action. 

Earlier we shared a statement claiming that Paulo Dybala could be set to arrive at Manchester United in the event Cristiano Ronaldo's exit took place.

According to reports from Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio: Paulo Dybala's agents are in contact with Manchester United.

Iniatially what everybody knew was that the Argentinian International was set to arrive at Inter Milan, but the Serie A Tim side has put the number 10 on stand-by.

This due to claims from the Nerazzurri saying that their attacking line is already fully booked, which could deny the 28-year-old the chance to keep playing in Italy.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ten hag 2
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag And Frenkie De Jong Speak Daily As Manchester United And Barcelona Yet To Agree Deal

By Alex Wallace6 minutes ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Linked To Argentinian Midfielder Paulo Dybala Agents Following Cristiano Ronaldo Dramatic Exit News

By Saul Escudero8 minutes ago
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Manchester United Medical Set For Wednesday With Announcement Due Soon

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Quotes

Piers Morgan Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Is Sick And Tired Of Manchester United Culture

By Alex Wallace41 minutes ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Convinced Christian Eriksen That He Could Play Alongside Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Agrees Deal To Join Premier League Side

By Rhys James4 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Had More Than Two Conversations With Christian Eriksen Prior To Decision To Join Manchester United

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
tyrell malacia
Quotes

'He Will Give Everything' - Robin Van Persie On Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United

By Rhys James6 hours ago