Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Could Soon Hear Erik Ten Hag's Plans Following His Return To Old Trafford

According to reports, Manchester United are expecting their loanee Andreas Pereira to return to Old Trafford following claims from the Red Devil's Director that he could fit in Ten Hag plans

For several months now, it was claimed that Pereira's future was in Flamengo's hands, which consisted in whether or not the Brazilian side would buy the Midfielder or not.

But at the moment, things have turned the other way around with the number 18, he wants to return to Europe as the Duffel born has lost his patience.

According to a report from Yahoo Brasil (via SportWitness): Andreas did not like the lack of communication by Flamengo regarding his future so far.

Since he’s been ‘armoured’ by the club, he couldn’t speak out on his situation either, resulting in an unsatisfaction.

The report also states that there was another kind of treatment from the Red Devils' Director, who said the 26-year-old could be useful under Erik Ten Hag since he fits the profile they want for the team.

Manchester United never wanted to sell the Brazilian player since Flamengo offer of 10 million euros for the midfielder was not what the Old Trafford side wanted.

The Red Devils only accepted the bid because it was Andreas Pereira's wish to make the move.

Now with the Brazilian International changing his mind on his future, he is expected to be contacted by Erik Ten Hag to listen to his plans soon.

