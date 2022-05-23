Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Makes Flamengo Fans Angry Following Poor Performance

According to reports, Manchester United loanee Midfielder Andreas Pereira may not have his future figured out at Flamengo as the Brazilian side has not closed a deal yet.

So far Pereira has not convinced Mengao of completing his transfer to the club and each time it seems to get farther away from happening.

On Tuesday, it was claimed the Brazilian side do not want to pay the 10 million euros for the 26-year-old's fee because they think the player is just not worth that amount of money.

Andreas Pereira

All this from his poor performance shown so far, manager Paulo Sousa announced the number 18 to start for the Copa Libertadores fixture against Universidad Católica.

Many people got surprised by the inclusion of Andreas in the starting eleven for the South-American tournament clash. 

Among them was journalist Renato Maurício Prado (via SportWitness) who said on twitter: 

“Betting on Andreas Pereira, on the day the news comes out that Flamengo has given up on his purchase, is also very weird.”

Also media TNT Sports claimed in a headline about the purchase rejection of the Belgium born: ‘Andreas Pereira starts and leaves Flamengo fans angry,’ the media also showed many tweets from pissed Flamengo fans with the player.

Andreas Pereira has a contract with Manchester United valid until summer of 2023. As it stands, his situation in Brazil has not improved at all. A return to Old Trafford is most likely to happen this June.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Makes Flamengo Fans Angry Following Poor Performance

By Saul Escuderojust now
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Expressed His Thoughts And Judged The Performance Of Manchester United Season

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Alex Telles
Opinions

Left-Back Alex Telles Have Shared His Thoughts On The Season Manchester United Have Endured

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Ralf Rangnick & David De Gea Have Spoken In The Post-Match Press Conference About Manchester United Team Performance

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
David De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Hints at Manchester United's 'Character' Issues Following Crystal Palace Defeat

By Rhys James10 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Creates New Manchester United Record After Crystal Palace Defeat, With Lowest Win Percentage in 50 Years

By Rhys James10 hours ago
Zaha
Match Day

After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

Report: Three Positions That Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United to Strengthen in Revealed

By Rhys James14 hours ago