Report: Manchester United Looking At Potential Alternatives For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have looked at potential alternatives for primary midfield target Frenkie de Jong in case his transfer to the club does not happen, claims journalists from Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old Barcelona mudfielder has been the topmost priority of Erik ten Hag for the midfield, and United have entered a 13th week in pursuit of the former ten Hag disciple who worked together previously at Ajax.

The English side reached an agreement with their Spanish counterparts over a transfer fee for the Dutch international, but an issue about the deferred wages which Barcelona owe their player has been holding up the deal.

With no conclusion seeming close on the horizon and time passing by in the meantime as the situation drags on, Sky Sports journalists Dharmesh Sheth and Melissa Reddy have provided updates on the alternatives the Old Trafford club have looked at.

According to both Sheth and Reddy, de Jong is still the no.1 target for the 3-times Champions League winning club, and that United are willing to wait in order to get the deal done.

But at the same time, they are keeping alternatives 'warm' in case a move for the Ajax academy graduate doesn't materialise.

According to them, United have looked at Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, in whom the Mancunian side have held a interest for a long time, and are interested, to a lesser degree, in Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches.

