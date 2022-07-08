Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Looking To Hijack Deal For Dutch Striker

Manchester United are looking to hijack a deal for former Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, according to a report.

Brobbey, who came through the ranks of Ajax's famous academy, moved to the East German city of Leipzig, where he signed for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a free transfer.

Having endured a rough start to life in the German top flight, he returned to Ajax on loan in January to play again under former boss Erik ten Hag and scored 7 goals in 13 appearances for the Dutch club.

Now ten Hag, who is the new manager of the English giants, reportedly wants to bring his former student to Old Trafford to boost his forward line. 

brobbey

According to the Times, Ajax seemed to be in the final stages of negotiations with Leipzig to bring the 20-year-old striker back to the club permanently, but United may hijack their plans for a Brobbey transfer.

The report claims that ten Hag has already called the Dutch youngster to convince him to move to Old Trafford, who has been touted to leave Germany this summer.

As per the info from the Times, the German side would be willing to let the forward go for a price of around £13 million.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Looking To Hijack Deal For Dutch Striker

By Soumyajit Roy1 minute ago
brian brobbey
Transfers

Manchester United Looking To Strike A Deal For Leipzig Forward

By Soumyajit Roy32 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Submit New Improved Bid to Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

By Soumyajit Roy55 minutes ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Watch: Manchester United Home Kit For The 2022-2023 Season Is Here

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward To Getting To Know His Squad On Manchester United Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
News

Paul Pogba Arrives In Turin Ahead Of Juventus Return

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
frenkie de jong
News

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision On His New Club Amid Manchester United And Chelsea Links

By Rhys James3 hours ago
bruno scott
News

Manchester United Full 2022 Pre Season Tour Squad | No Cristiano Ronaldo, Brandon Williams Or Phil Jones

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago