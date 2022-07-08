Report: Manchester United Looking To Hijack Deal For Dutch Striker

Manchester United are looking to hijack a deal for former Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, according to a report.

Brobbey, who came through the ranks of Ajax's famous academy, moved to the East German city of Leipzig, where he signed for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a free transfer.

Having endured a rough start to life in the German top flight, he returned to Ajax on loan in January to play again under former boss Erik ten Hag and scored 7 goals in 13 appearances for the Dutch club.

Now ten Hag, who is the new manager of the English giants, reportedly wants to bring his former student to Old Trafford to boost his forward line.

IMAGO / motivio

According to the Times, Ajax seemed to be in the final stages of negotiations with Leipzig to bring the 20-year-old striker back to the club permanently, but United may hijack their plans for a Brobbey transfer.

The report claims that ten Hag has already called the Dutch youngster to convince him to move to Old Trafford, who has been touted to leave Germany this summer.

As per the info from the Times, the German side would be willing to let the forward go for a price of around £13 million.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon