Report: Manchester United Looking To Sign Ajax Forward Anthony Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo Situation

Manchester United are looking to sign AFC Ajax star Antony regardless of the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already made three signings this summer: Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez - the latter of the three also coming from the Dutch champions.

As well as a midfielder, a forward is also seemingly on Erik Ten Hag's list of remaining priorities this transfer window. Initially, it was expected that main striker Cristiano Ronaldo would remain at the club for next season, but this has since changed - as it was revealed that he wants to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

However, finding a suitable club that wants to and can make the deal happen is something that is seemingly proving difficult.

Previously, it was reported by media that if the superstar were to leave, United would attempt to sign Antony as a replacement. Now though, it has been reported that the Decision makers at Old Trafford want to make a deal happen either way.

Alex Crook from TalkSport has given an update on the situation, also giving information on the potential fee if it was to happen. (Quotes via TheUtdJournal and UtdDistrict)

Crook: "I was under the impression last week that Antony would only be a target if Ronaldo was to leave the club, that may not be the case. I've had some information from a very reliable source that United are still very much looking to bring him. A €70m fee has been (Reported), I think it’ll be a little less.”

