Report: Manchester United Make Approach To Sign French Striker

Erik Ten Hag is more than keen to bring a striker to Manchester United in this winter transfer window. The Dutchman would like to bring in a natural number nine to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo who has just signed for Al Nassr.

A move for Joao Felix has been identified by United however Atletico are put off by the required loan fee. The Spanish club are asking for quite the sum of money to even allow the player to leave on loan.

The Red Devils may now have to look at alternatives with the likes of Memphis Depay being talked about as options. However, one report suggests that United are moving for a striker from the Bundesliga.

IMAGO / ANP

Reports coming from Germany suggest that United are advancing in a move for Marcus Thuram. The French striker impressed at the FIFA World Cup and is available for a low fee in the January window.

Ronan Murphy reports the following regarding Thuram; “There is talk in Germany that Manchester United have made an approach to sign Marcus Thuram.”

“Gladbach are willing to sell him THIS MONTH for between €10m-€12m and Thuram is open to joining United.”

