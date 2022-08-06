Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry About Bundesliga Forward

Manchester United have made an enquiry about Bundesliga side Bayern Munich's forward Leroy Sane, according to the Mirror

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane.

United have been in the market in the ongoing summer transfer window to recruit a new forward as new manager Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen the attacking department at the club before the window closes in August.

After chasing Ajax winger Antony for the last couple of months - with whom the United manager has worked previously at the Amsterdam club - the English side have reportedly ended their pursuit of the Brazilian winger due to the Dutch club's high asking price.

United now would definitely look elsewhere to boost their attacking core, and as per a recent report, they are in for the Bundesliga winger.

Leroy Sane

According to a report from the Mirror, the Premier League giants have now Bayern's Leroy Sane under consideration.

The German international is no stranger to the football in England, having previously enjoyed a successful time there with United's cross city rivals, Manchester City.

As per the report, the 13-times Premier League champions have enquired about the availability of the 26-year-old winger in this summer transfer window.

Sane haven't enjoyed a delightful return to Germany with the Bavaria club since joining them from City a couple of years ago, and Sadio Mane's arrival will certainly have an impact on his playing time.

