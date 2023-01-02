Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder

Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United rebuild is in full swing with the Dutch manager already making a number of key additions to the squad. The boss is looking to make even more signings in 2023, starting in January.

Reports state that United's budget is stripped and the club will be limited to loan signings, however a new report has linked United to a midfielder. The Red Devils could do with signing depth in a number of positions, including in midfield.

The recent report from Spain has stated that United alongside Bayern Munich have both made an offer for RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo. The report comes from a Spanish newspaper outlet.

The Spaniard is known for playing a number of roles across the pitch, mainly as a central attacking midfielder. Olmo would provide competition with the likes of Christian Eriksen.

However, Olmo has also played as a right sided forward and could add depth to support the likes of Antony and more. The report comes from El Nacional, they say; "United and Bayern Munich have made offers for RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo."

Whether this report is to have any depth, it wouldn't come as a surprise given what Ten Hag wants to bring to the club. He wants quality players as both starters and as substitutes.

However, it seems unlikely that this move will happen in January given the situation with United's finances amid the ongoing sale of the club.

