Report: Manchester United Making A Huge Mistake By Not Signing Antony From Ajax This Summer

Following Manchester United's decision of giving up on the signing of the Ajax Striker Antony due to his high price tag, several claims came to light.

It was claimed that the Red Devils are 'short-sighted' after their decision regarding the race for Antony's signature.

The Brazilian Striker was among Erik Ten Hag's cards during the summer especially when Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his will to exit the Old Trafford side.

It was claimed that the Attacker could become Ronaldo's replacement for the upcoming season.

However, the 22-year-old had an incredible price tag of around 84 million euros which encouraged Erik Ten Hag to decide against a transfer for the Striker.

According to reports from outlet Man Utd News: It was suggested that a move to sign Antony is now 'completely off the agenda' for Manchester United.

Unless Ajax brought the price down, the Red Devils would not be considering landing the player.

The Old Trafford side might be thinking that 84 million euros is too much for an unproven Premier League player. Which makes a lot of sense.

But, perhaps Manchester United is not looking at the bigger picture, as that price tag for Antony could mean good business for Erik Ten Hag's side today.

As the young Brazilian has a great projection, tomorrow the number 9 could be worth twice or triple what he is rated at now.

