Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

According to a report, Erik Ten Hag has added Kevin Keij as reinforcement to his coaching staff from his former club this summer.

Since the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford has appointed Mitchell Van Der Gaag as the football director and Steve McClaren as his coach assistant.

Despite Ten Hag having a great staff to help him train the Red Devils, he was keen to add a second assistant to complete his coaching staff.

Making a general evaluation of the Dutchman's first pre-season as Manchester United manager we could see positive outcomes.

In their first friendly match against Liverpool, the Red Devils showed great form and outplayed their bitter rivals from the Merseyside (4-0).

From there we could start to appreciate hints of Erik Ten Hag's playstyle and what he wanted the Old Trafford side to display on the pitch.

The same happened with Melbourne Victory, Manchester United was pretty sharp and managed to win their game (1-4) applying the 52-year-old philosophy.

Many players have claimed they feel motivated by the new manager and the pre-season matches have shown just that.

According to reports from the English newspaper The Times: The new assistant will be the performance analyst and his name is Kevin Keij whose last job was at Erik Ten Hag's former club Ajax.

