Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

According to a report, Erik Ten Hag has added Kevin Keij as reinforcement to his coaching staff from his former club this summer.

Since the Dutchman arrived at Old Trafford has appointed Mitchell Van Der Gaag as the football director and Steve McClaren as his coach assistant.

Despite Ten Hag having a great staff to help him train the Red Devils, he was keen to add a second assistant to complete his coaching staff.

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag

Making a general evaluation of the Dutchman's first pre-season as Manchester United manager we could see positive outcomes.

In their first friendly match against Liverpool, the Red Devils showed great form and outplayed their bitter rivals from the Merseyside (4-0).

From there we could start to appreciate hints of Erik Ten Hag's playstyle and what he wanted the Old Trafford side to display on the pitch.

The same happened with Melbourne Victory, Manchester United was pretty sharp and managed to win their game (1-4) applying the 52-year-old philosophy.

Many players have claimed they feel motivated by the new manager and the pre-season matches have shown just that.

According to reports from the English newspaper The Times: The new assistant will be the performance analyst and his name is Kevin Keij whose last job was at Erik Ten Hag's former club Ajax.

  Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Alex Scott
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry For Bristol City’s Alex Scott

By Alex Wallace52 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea FC Set To Prepare A Bid For Manchester United Signing Target From Barcelona

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

'He's Getting There' Ex-Manchester United Star Viv Anderson On Harry Maguire As A Captain

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Christian Eriksen
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Star Says Manchester United Have Had The Worst Transfer Window In The Premier League So Far

By Rhys James4 hours ago
FA Youth Cup v Wigan
News

Manchester United Make Big Decision Over Young Forward's Future

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago
Christian Eriksen
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Christian Eriksen Speaks About Erik Ten Hag Influence

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Defender Could Leave Club In Coming Weeks

By Soumyajit Roy9 hours ago