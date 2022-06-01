Report: Manchester United May Be Linked With Midfielder Marco Asensio From Real Madrid

According to reports, Marco Asensio could be brought to Manchester United this summer as the Midfielder's agent is making connections.

The Spanish International has been through many years of glory with Real Madrid, having reached a total of three Champions League titles.

Asensio has participated in 42 games for Los Blancos this season, scoring 12 goals and helping his team with 2 assists in all competitions.

The Mallorca born has a contract with current La Liga winners valid until June 2023, but the Spanish side would be interested in selling the number 11 to avoid letting him go on a free transfer next year.

Another fact to take into consideration is that the 26-year-old changed agents in April 2022, Jorge Mendes the person that is going to help decide on his future.

To be more precise the new agent has strong ties with the Red Devils and could be an inflexion point to Asensio's upcoming summer window.

According to El Chiringuito Journalist Marcos Benito (via SportWitness): Explains the super-agent ‘wants to take’ the 26-year-old to the Premier League side.

Also according to an interview from AS that could get hold of Marco Asensio, they asked him about people close to him suggesting switching clubs this summer to what he said:

“Really, we are talking about leaving [Real Madrid] or not, but I still have a year left on my contract. It is an important moment for me, I will not deny it. It is a moment of maturity. I feel more mature and not only football-wise,” he said,

“It is an important moment for me in which I have to decide many things. And both I and those around me are clear that I have to continue growing, moving forward. I want to do things in football, and they help me achieve what I aspire to. More than recommendation or advice, it is to support me and support what I do.”

Another interview from Cadena Ser to Marco Asensio asked him if he will leave Real Madrid this summer to what he responded:

“No, I don’t know. I have one year left on my contract at Madrid, I am not free. It is an issue that my agent is handling, and I only want to focus on the national team for now.

“I am not going to deny that it is an important moment for me, I feel more mature in all aspects, and I have to value many things. I want to continue growing and I am hungry for much more. We will have to see, I will make a decision this year. If not, it will be the next.

“Yes [continue at Real Madrid], obviously yes. But I also want to grow in everything and have continuity throughout the year, not 3 or 4 months.

“You have to respect the coach’s decisions and be prepared when he gives you the chance. I’m proud of what I’ve done, it’s been my best goalscoring season. I’ve given the best I could in the minutes I’ve had.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon