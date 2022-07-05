Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Agrees Deal To Join Premier League Side

Andreas Pereira and Manchester United have agreed a deal with a Premier League side for a transfer, according to a report.

Several Red Devils players are looking for a way out this summer, after a season of disappointment and for many a lack of opportunities and game time. The 25 year old spent last season on loan at Brazilian league side Flamengo though, where he has impressed.

Despite reports that he wanted to stay in his home country, Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande (Via United Journal on Twitter) has said that Andreas will now make a permeant switch to a side in the Premier League.

Fulham, who were promoted after finishing first in the EFL Championship with 90 points, are the side said to have agreed a deal to sign him.

According to the report, United will receive £9million up front and a further £3million in add ons as compensation for the midfielder's services.

Author's Verdict

Pereira could potentially be a squad player for United, but it is best for his career that he moves on and gets regular game time - especially if the club receive a decent fee which could be used towards other deals.

The right footer never particularly impressed at United, but deserves the opportunity to apply the talent he has elsewhere at another high level side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon