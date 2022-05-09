Report: Manchester United New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On Left-Back Borna Sosa From VfB Stuttgart
According to reports, Manchester United's new appointed manager Erik Ten Hag would be interested in signing Left-back Borna Sosa from Stuttgart.
Sosa has played 29 games for VfB Stuttgart the current season, scoring 2 goals and providing his team with 9 assists in all competitions so far.
The defender has a contract with the German side until summer 2025, but the Red Devils would pay the release clause.
According to claims from german outlet Kicker: The signing of the Zagreb born is Erik Ten Hag's first goal as Manchester United manager.
The Stuttgart side is willing to let the Croatian defender go as long as Manchester United pays a 25 million euros fee.
The germans know well the value of their star Borna Sosa and will not accept less than that amount.
Author Verdict:
I am sure the signing of Borna Sosa could impress us all. Erik Ten Hag wants the 24-year-old for some reason. United could be a great place for the Croatian to develop his full potential.
