Report: Manchester United Offer Top Transfer Target €15m Per Year Contract

Report: Manchester United Offer Transfer Target €15m/year Contract

Manchester United have offered Manuel Akanji a contract that is worth a reported €15m/year.

With all eyes on the summer transfer window, Manchester United are interested in signing a new centre-back to pair with club captain Harry Maguire.

Harry Maguire

The club have scouted many players but have begun to hone in on their search.

According to new reports, Manchester United have gone as far as to offer a contract to their top defensive target.

German outlet Bild claim that Ralf Rangnick's side have stepped up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji.

The report claims that United are ready to triply Akanji's annual salary and have offered him a deal worth €15,000,000 per year.

Akanji

However, it appears that Borussia Dortmund are also preparing to offer Akanji an improved deal. 

Dortmund's offer is significantly less than United's and is worth €8,000,000 per year.

The 26-year-old is demanding at least €10,000,000 per year to stay with the Bundesliga club but Dortmund officials are so far unwilling to meet those demands.

This has put Manchester United firmly in the driver's seat of any Manuel Akanji transfer this summer.

