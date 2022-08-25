Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Three-Times Champions League Winner
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid player Marco Asensio, according to The Telegraph
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain international player Marco Asensio, according to a report.
United have recently announced the signing of fellow Real Madrid teammate, Brazil international Casemiro, in a deal worth around £60 million.
United have been looking to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline and now, the Premier League giants have been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old Los Blancos midfielder.
Asensio, who has been out-of-favour at the Santiago Bernabeu for some time now, might reportedly leave the club in the ongoing transfer window, and United's name has popped up linking to the Spaniard.
According to a report from The Telegraph, the 3-times La Liga and 3-times Champions League winning midfielder has been offered to the Old Trafford club.
As per the report, the Real Madrid playmaker is looking to leave the club which has been his home for the last eight years.
He is said to be available at a price of €30 million (or £25.3 million).
If the move goes through, it would mean an end to his illustrious career at the Madrid club, where he won numerous trophies and personal accolades.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon