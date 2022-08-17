Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign PSG forward Mauro Icardi, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Caught Offside briefing

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist.

The Old Trafford club have been in the transfer market this summer window to buy a forward as Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his attacking department.

United have been in talks with a number of forwards previously but moves for none of them came to fruition due to a number of issues.

After a move for Ajax winger Antony didn't progress, United have been linked with a number of forwards including fellow Eredivisie forward Cody Gakpo.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

And a new name has now come onto the scene as United continue their search for a forward this summer.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano in his daily Caught Offside briefing, Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi has been offered to the Premier League giants.

The Argentina international has recently been reportedly been 'banished' from training at the Parisian club, and his future at the French capital is in serious doubt.

Icardi has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on a number of occasions over the last couple of years, since his time at Italian outfit Inter Milan. But a move never happened.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon