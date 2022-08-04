Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

The Red Devils have spent a great amount of money this summer window bringing Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Therefore the Old Trafford side wants to sell some players in order to get back some funds that they have already spent in the summer transfer window.

In addition, these players will not have much playtime this upcoming season being the main reason for selling them.

The transfer of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Fulham has been the only transaction the Red Devils have done this summer, they received around 12 million euros for the Brazilian.

This amount is indeed very small compared to what the Old Trafford side has spent on the signing of some players for the next Premier League campaign.

According to a report from The Telegraph: Manchester United currently have seven senior Centre-backs and are prepared to listen to offers for:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Eric Bailly

Alex Telles (Already left on a one-year loan to Sevilla with no obligation to buy)

Phil Jones

Brandon Williams

Axel Tuanzebe

A combination of high wages, poor form and bad injury records unfortunately will play an important part when the bids arrive.

