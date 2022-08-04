Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.

The Red Devils have spent a great amount of money this summer window bringing Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Therefore the Old Trafford side wants to sell some players in order to get back some funds that they have already spent in the summer transfer window.

United Atleti Oslo

In addition, these players will not have much playtime this upcoming season being the main reason for selling them.

The transfer of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Fulham has been the only transaction the Red Devils have done this summer, they received around 12 million euros for the Brazilian.

This amount is indeed very small compared to what the Old Trafford side has spent on the signing of some players for the next Premier League campaign.

According to a report from The Telegraph: Manchester United currently have seven senior Centre-backs and are prepared to listen to offers for:

  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
  • Eric Bailly
  • Alex Telles (Already left on a one-year loan to Sevilla with no obligation to buy)
  • Phil Jones
  • Brandon Williams
  • Axel Tuanzebe

A combination of high wages, poor form and bad injury records unfortunately will play an important part when the bids arrive.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

united atleti oslo norway
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
De Jong
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Manchester United Need Two Midfielders Including Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong This Summer

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
News

Manchester United Confirm Alex Telles Joins Sevilla On Loan

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

'He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant' - Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Must Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James3 hours ago
martial optus stadium
News

Anthony Martial Set To Miss Manchester United Game Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Lindelof
Transfers

Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfers

Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago