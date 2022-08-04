Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams and Axel Tuanzebe.
The Red Devils have spent a great amount of money this summer window bringing Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.
Therefore the Old Trafford side wants to sell some players in order to get back some funds that they have already spent in the summer transfer window.
In addition, these players will not have much playtime this upcoming season being the main reason for selling them.
The transfer of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Fulham has been the only transaction the Red Devils have done this summer, they received around 12 million euros for the Brazilian.
This amount is indeed very small compared to what the Old Trafford side has spent on the signing of some players for the next Premier League campaign.
According to a report from The Telegraph: Manchester United currently have seven senior Centre-backs and are prepared to listen to offers for:
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka
- Eric Bailly
- Alex Telles (Already left on a one-year loan to Sevilla with no obligation to buy)
- Phil Jones
- Brandon Williams
- Axel Tuanzebe
A combination of high wages, poor form and bad injury records unfortunately will play an important part when the bids arrive.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon