Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For Serie A Midfielder

Manchester United are preparing to submit an offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report from Italy.

The English side have been in the market in this ongoing summer transfer window to reinforce their midfield. The club agreed a transfer fee with Barcelona for Dutch international Frenkie de Jong in July but several issues have been holding up the deal from being finalised.

With the transfer deadline almost three weeks away, United have been reported to be looking at potential alternatives in case the De Jong does not materialise.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The English side are closing in on the capture of France international Adrien Rabiot, after United agreed a fee with Juventus for the midfielder.

And United are also considering a move for Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and are preparing an offer, according to a report.

As per Repubblica (as cited by GuillameMP), the Old Trafford side are preparing an offer of €68 million for the 27-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic is not an unknown name to United fans, as he has been previously linked with the English giants for the last couple of years, but nothing happened.

But this time, it seems like United are finally considering pressing ahead with matters at hand for signing the Lazio player.

