Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer To Finalise Transfer Of Midfield Target

Manchester United are preparing a new offer for midfield target Frenkie de Jong in order to resolve and finalise his transfer to the club from Old Trafford, claims a report in Spain.

The English side has been on the trail of the Dutchman for over three months ago since they opened talks with the Catalan club over a potential transfer.

According to reports in the British media some weeks ago, United reached an agreement with the La Liga side over a transfer fee for the Ajax academy graduate, but an issue about his wages was holding up the deal from reaching a conclusion.

The Spanish giants reportedly owe the 25-year-old midfielder around €20 million in deferred wages, and the move cannot go ahead unless this issue is resolved.

And a recent report from Spain seems optimistic for the English side.

IMAGO / ANP

According to Onda Cero, United are new preparing offer to try and resolve the issue so that the move can be finalised.

According to the info given in the report, the 13-times Premier League champions are offering €75 million in guaranteed fee plus €10 million in variables to Barcelona, which the Spanish side accepted.

In addition to this, the report claims that the Old Trafford club are now offering to pay the €20 million in deferred wages which Barcelona owe the Dutch international, after initially not willing to do the same.

It also states that de Jong will be made the highest-paid player at the English side, with his wages reported to be £450,000 per week.

Even though the Barcelona player seems contented about staying at Barcelona, United will believe that the transfer will be completed with this latest offer.

